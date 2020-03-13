Opera Birmingham invites you to the 2020 Opera Gala. Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, a seated dinner, and a concert of opera favorites featuring the cast of Cinderella. Black tie optional. Tickets are $200 per person, or $1600 per table of eight. Reservations must be made by March 3 by calling (205) 322-6737.