2020 Opera Gala

The Florentine 2101 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Opera Birmingham invites you to the 2020 Opera Gala. Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions, a seated dinner, and a concert of opera favorites featuring the cast of Cinderella. Black tie optional. Tickets are $200 per person, or $1600 per table of eight. Reservations must be made by March 3 by calling (205) 322-6737.

The Florentine 2101 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
