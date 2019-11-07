2019 Emma's Circle Luncheon

The 8th Annual Emma's Circle Luncheon welcomes Andrew Bridge, author of "Hope's Boy," to The Florentine on Thursday, November 7th at 11:30.

Come hear Andrew’s inspiring message and learn how you can help Alabama’s most vulnerable children. Emma’s Circle exists to give hope to abused, neglected, and abandoned children by advancing the Alabama CASA Network through fundraising and publicity.

Imagine that every child is well cared for and has a safe, permanent home free from abuse and neglect. For children in need, a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer can make the difference as they work their way through the court system in search of a loving home. For many abused children their court appointed CASA is the one constant presence that is focused solely on their best interest. Each time CASA pairs a child with a volunteer, it takes an active role in ensuring the best possible outcome for the child involved.

When a CASA is appointed to a case, special needs are identified and addressed more quickly and cases move faster through the court system, resulting in children being placed in a safe and permanent home more quickly. It has been found that the earlier a child is safe and has a permanent home, the greater the probability that he/she will become an emotionally healthy and productive adult.

All proceeds from this luncheon benefit CASA of Alabama, an organization whose mission is to meet the needs of children caught in the Family Court system by way of abuse and neglect.