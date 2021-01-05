12 Below: (Tween) How Well Do You Know Your Co-Worker?
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Join Holly and Gary as they kick off the New Year with some fun n’ games. Watch as they find out how well they know each other by answering questions. Also see what happens when they use their “phone a friend” option. Play along with your friends and family too!
On the Vestavia Hills Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Entertainment, events, Kids & Family, library