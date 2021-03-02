12 Below (Tween): Back to the 80’s

Join us as we travel back to the 1980’s, a fun decade that Ms. Holly and several other librarians at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest were born in! Learn all about (or remember) the fashions, fads, trends, movies, music and more as we go back to the 80’s in this fun video! Guest starring pastime favorites Gary and Derek, along with a few other surprise appearances! Be sure to also stop by the Library in the Forest and check out books about a decade you are interested in or movies and music from your favorite decade!