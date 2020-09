This fun online program with Ms. Holly features trivia, games, challenges, and activities for school-aged kids.

Get in the Halloween spirit with the hilarious tale of Druscilla the witch and her attempts to find a solution to her creaking knees! This online puppet show will be sure to have you laughing and creating your own Spooky Tales! Be sure to also check out some of our awesome Halloween books also! Call or go online for more info about our curbside browser bags!