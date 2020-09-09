12 Below: Draw! (Tween)

This fun online program with Ms. Holly features trivia, games, challenges, and activities for school-aged kids.
Watch as librarians duel at Pictionary! See if you can guess what they are drawing and try your own game!
to
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
This fun online program with Ms. Holly features trivia, games, challenges, and activities for school-aged kids.
Watch as librarians duel at Pictionary! See if you can guess what they are drawing and try your own game!
Starnes Publishing LLC