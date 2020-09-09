12 Below: Draw! (Tween)

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

This fun online program with Ms. Holly features trivia, games, challenges, and activities for school-aged kids.

Watch as librarians duel at Pictionary! See if you can guess what they are drawing and try your own game!

Entertainment, Kids & Family
