10th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K Family Fall Festival

Come join the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) for the 10th annual Head Over Teal Race Day & Fall Festival on Saturday, September 21st at The Preserve in Hoover, AL. There will be 10k and 5k race courses, live music, food and beverage options, inflatables and face painting for children, as well as an awards ceremony for race winners!

Please visit www.ThinkOfLaura.org/HeadOverTeal for registration information and details. Discounted registration pricing is available until September 19, 2019.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation and its GYN cancer efforts, including early detection research, awareness education, and support services for GYN cancer patients and families. Since its founding in 2009, the LCBF has granted more than $500,000 for ovarian cancer early detection research; educated tens of thousands of community members on GYN cancer prevention info, signs and symptoms; and provided emotional, educational, and direct financial support to thousands of GYN cancer patients and their loved ones.