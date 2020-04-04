Join us for the 10th annual Girls Inc. Cajun Cook-off! This fun-filled, family- and pet-friendly event featuring a Cajun cooking competition and live music will be April 4 at Railroad Park. Enjoy a live performance of our girls showcasing their dance talents while taste-testing all your Cajun favorites. Your vote will help determine the winner of the cook-off competition.

We’ll also have snacks and fun activities for kids, including face painting, a bounce house and games! Early bird tickets now on sale for $20. Tickets are $25 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. All funds benefit Girls Inc. of Central Alabama programs, which inspire local girls to be strong, smart, and bold!

To purchase tickets, make a donation, or learn more: www.bhamcajuncookoff.com

Learn about Girls Inc.: Visit www.girlsinccentral-al.org