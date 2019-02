Wed, May 1, 8 and 15: This & That

3:30-4:15 p.m. Children’s Program Room

May 1- Happy Hula-Days- Come celebrate National Luau Month at the library. Fun games, activities and more!

May 8-Game Changer- Come play video Games and traditional board games with your friends!

May 15-⁠ End of the Year Party! Movie and snacks!

For Grades 3-6.