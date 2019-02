Wednesdays: This & That

3:30-4:15 p.m. Children’s Program Room

April 3-⁠ Kids Theater-⁠ Create your own mini show & perform for friends

April 10-⁠ Art Group (Easter themed)

April 17-"Down to Earth" - Earth Day Celebration including Crafts, special snacks and an Outdoors Photo Scavenger Hunt (Outdoor activities Weather permitting)

April 24- Game Changer- Come play video games and traditional board games with your friends!

For Grades 3-6.