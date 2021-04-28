Editor’s Note By Neal Embry

× Expand Neal Embry

Summer is almost here.

As the calendar flips to May, it means that school is almost over, and for students, freedom is almost here. Hang in there, kids.

But this year, kids aren’t the only ones looking forward to school being over.

Since January 2014, I’ve been pursuing a degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, following a call to Christian ministry that I first felt while attending the University of Montevallo as an undergraduate student. To say it has been a challenging journey is an understatement. It’s like saying Nick Saban is just OK at coaching football, or that Bo Jackson was a half-decent athlete.

I’ve taken classes in two different states, at two different extension center sites and spent many a night staying up to get work done. I’ve been extremely reliant on the grace of God and the grace of my professors.

And, barring any setbacks, it’s all almost over. I’ll graduate this month, and while I’ve enjoyed my experience, I am so ready to be done with school. Thank you to my family, friends and church families in both Alabama and Arkansas that have supported me along the way.

Congratulations to graduating Vestavia Hills seniors, some of whom are featured in this month’s cover story. They have dealt not only with academic challenges, but also with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years as they wrap up their high school careers. Best of luck in your future endeavors!