Chamber installs new chair at annual meeting

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. Doug Dean and Karen Odle recognize outgoing chairman Gary Jordan at the Jan. 14 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon.

After one year serving as chair of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, immediate past chair Gary Jordan stepped down and welcomed John Henley as new chair during the Jan. 14 monthly luncheon.

Jordan spoke at the luncheon about his past year as chair and said the position has given him a‘deep appreciation’ for everything the chamber does.

“The volunteers that work with the chamber are really incredible,” he said. “All of you folks in the room plus a lot of other volunteers give their time and effort. That’s what makes this a wonderful chamber and a wonderful place to work.”

Two events in particular are good examples of the volunteerism in Vestavia, he said. Helping Hands in the Hills is an annual event in the fall in which volunteers help citizens with yard work,painting and other projects.

This past year, Helping Hands in the Hills had more volunteers than ever, and the venue had to be changed to City Hall.

“It really warmed your heart to see what was going on in the community,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he was also blown away by the community’s response to the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast event. Karen Odle, executive director of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, typically sends an announcement a few months before the event asking for 15 to 20 volunteers.

Last year, more than 100 volunteers responded for the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

“It’s kind of embarrassing when you have to call someone back and say, ‘Thanks, but no thanks,’” Jordan said. “But it just goes to show the spirit in the community of volunteerism.That’s what makes this chamber such a wonderful chamber.”

Past chair Doug Dean presented Jordan with the Chairman award at the luncheon.

“It’s been a great honor for me and the rest of our board to be able to personally, up close, to see a leader who is such a consummate gentleman,” Dean said. “He teaches us how to be really organized, thoughtful. Even as the storms are literally around us, he keeps a great even keel, which is very impressive to me. And above all, he brought a sense of humor to us.”

Jordan said Henley’s experience will make him an excellent leader as he serves as chair in 2020. Henley has served on Vestavia Hills City Council and works as a State Farm insurance agent.

“He knows everybody in the city,” Jordan said. “He knows all of the police officers and fire department. He knows the inner workings of the city, so he will be a great chamber liaison with the city and everything that’s going on.”

Henley said the chamber had a great year in 2019 due to Jordan’s leadership and guidance. He also thanked his family for their support and thanked the chamber members.

“We have a lot to accomplish in 2020, and I look forward to that,” he said. “I look forward to the year to come.”

Gary Jordan and Karen Odle presented special awards at the luncheon. The following awards were presented:

Board Member of the Year: Taylor Burton

Member of the Year: Vestavia Hills High School

Volunteer of the Year: Larry Gibson

Dr. Charles A. “Scotty” McCallum Leadership Award: James Robinson

Business of the Year - Retail: Donato’s Pizza

Business of the Year - Service: Philadelphia Baptist Church

Chair’s Choice Award: Jeff Florio

President’s Choice Award: Alan Stabler

Chairman Award: Gary Jordan

Officers and directors were also installed at the luncheon. The 2020 Officers and Board of Directors are the following:

Chair: John Henley

Chair - Elect: Sanda Cleveland

Vice Chair - Business Development: Taylor Burton

Vice Chair - Community Affairs: Marty Martin

Vice Chair - Membership Development: Erin Holtz

Vice Chair - Programming: James Robinson

Vice Chair - Public Education: Kelly Bottcher

Secretary/Legal Counsel: Mark Macoy

Treasurer: Ben Chambliss

Immediate Past Chair: Gary Jordan

Past Chair: Roger Steur

The next chamber luncheon will be held Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at a country club in Vestavia Hills.