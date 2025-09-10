Young Business Leaders fall breakfast set for Friday in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo from Shegun Otulana website Shegun Otulana

Otulana is a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of Therapy Brands, a behavioral health software platform that was acquired for $1.2 billion. Now, he serves as the CEO of Harmony Venture Labs, a Birmingham-based venture studio that grows the next generation of startups. Otulana is a Henry Crown Fellow and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Southeast recipient.

The serving line for Friday’s breakfast will open at 6 a.m., and the program is set to run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The cost is $30.

The event was full as of Wednesday morning, but people may email Ansley Haynie at ayanie@briarwood.org to be placed on a waiting list.