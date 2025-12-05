Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming offers spa days for your pup

× Expand Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming Woof Gang Bakery client Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, which opened in the Patchwork Farms development in Vestavia HIlls in August, offers personalized grooming services, natural treats and nutritious pet food.

Picture your favorite pup having the best day of their life — eating warm, delectable treats while getting pampered with a bath and trimming.

That’s the goal for the newly opened Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming at Patchwork Farms in Vestavia Hills. The shop offers personalized grooming, all-natural treats and nutritious pet food for all types of dogs.

Owners Lakeisha and H Phillips opened the business in August and said they are excited to bring their passion for caring for furry friends to Vestavia Hills.

For Lakeisha, being a dog mom wasn’t enough. When given the chance to demonstrate her love of caring for animals by bringing high-quality service and treats to Vestavia Hills, she didn’t hesitate.

“While Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Vestavia is our first location, we have been dog lovers all of our lives and dog parents many times over,” Phillips said. “We decided to open Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming in Vestavia because we wanted to bring something special to the community.

“We wanted a place that combined high-quality pet care and a fun shopping experience that held that warm, personal touch,” she said. “When we learned about Woof Gang and their focus on both grooming excellence and healthy, all-natural treats, we knew it was perfect and exactly what I wanted to do and share with others. I wanted to create a space where pets could feel happy and loved and their owners would feel completely comfortable and confident in the care their fur babies receive. I get to wake up every morning and do what I love to do and call it work.”

Phillips carefully curates their dog treats by selecting them from small “mom and pop” bakeries from around the world, but she also creates her own recipes. Woof Gang also offers one-on-one personal pampering with selections such as full-style haircuts, luxury baths with shampoo and conditioner, full-body brushing, and styling and other sanitary trims.

Phillips was extremely grateful for the opportunity to open up shop in the tight-knit community of Vestavia Hills. Over the past month, she has personally connected with various other dog owners and looks forward to seeing returning customers.

“Without a doubt, it’s the people. Vestavia has such a wonderful, close-knit community, and getting to know our customers and their pups has been the highlight of our time here,” she said. “Seeing the dogs run up to the door, excited about their grooming appointments or coming back for their favorite treats, just makes our day. We love being part of our customers’ routines and their pets’ lives. It brings us so much joy. Their joy and excitement remind us why we do what we do.”

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is at 3056 Healthy Way and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from the Vestavia community,” Phillips said. “It has truly meant the world to us. Whether you’re stopping by for grooming, a birthday treat or just to say hi, we are always excited to see you and your pups. We have one simple goal, and that is to make tails wag and hearts happy every single day.”