Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming coming to Patchwork Farms

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming facility is coming to Patchwork Farms in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

A new pet supply and grooming facility is coming to the Patchwork Farms development in Vestavia Hills.

The shop, to be called Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, will be located in the former Papa Murphy’s pizza restaurant at 3056 Healthy Way Suite 140, between the Smoothie King and Kumon Math and Reading Center, near Publix and Lifetime Fitness.

It will offer grooming services for pets as well as a gourmet bakery stocked with gourmet, all-natural treats and premium pet food options.