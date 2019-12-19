× 1 of 2 Expand Tu Le, Vestavia Nails. × 2 of 2 Expand Vestavia Nails. Prev Next

Tu Le said she got into the nail business first out of necessity: She needed money to put herself through college.

But she quickly found she had both a knack and a passion for it, things that have served her well in the 14 years since she opened her first salon, Vestavia Nails.

“Our salon has high retention of staff and customers,” Le said. “Most of our staff stays with us for more than 2-3 years, and some have been with us since the first days. Our clients are very sweet and loyal to us, too.”

Because of that, plus Le’s determination and grit, her business has kept growing. Two years ago, she opened her second location, VIP Nails. Then six months ago, she moved Vestavia Nails to a new and bigger location. “We wanted to be able to offer more services and also have a VIP room so that we can host private parties,” she said.

Le is passionate about her work and the relationships she builds along the way. Through the years, they’ve even been able to grow traditions for their clients, like game day parties with homemade egg rolls and cookies on Saturdays in the fall.

“Not only do we do their nails and toes and other beauty services, but we also become friends and family with the clients,” she said. “Our clients always look out for us and have our best interests in mind. The same goes for us toward our clients.”

Sponsored Content.