Terry Marlowe, ARC Realty.

After listing and selling four of her own homes, Terry Marlowe finally made the jump to be a full-time real estate agent in early 2003.

Over a decade and a half later, she has been successful at having her own real estate brokerage and is currently one of the most appreciated agents and associate brokers at ARC Realty.

“We can’t express enough gratitude for Terry’s guidance and professionalism,” one happy couple said.

Another said, “The buying and selling process for us was amazing. Terry sold our house within 24 hours of putting it on the market. We could not image anyone taking care of us the way she did.”

Through the years, Terry has restored several homes, which has given her a lot of knowledge about what it will take to make a house a home.

“I can tell if a house is really worth the investment and help people visualize it's potential,” Terry said.

She uses her knowledge and years of experience to protect and educate her clients.

When it comes to marketing her client’s home, she uses the extensive platform provided by ARC Realty to post residential and commercial properties on several digital outlets. In addition, she goes the extra mile, marketing her client’s homes on social media sites and internet ads.

“Whatever it takes to get that property out there and in front of the right people, that’s we I do,” she said. She also markets all her fine properties on luxuryrealestate.com.

Terry said the best part of her job is when she finally finds the perfect home for a client.

“Watching someone go from one stage in their life to another stage, I think, is probably the most rewarding. When they are happy in the end, that makes it all worthwhile.”

Quoted previous client Martha LaCroix: “Many Realtors can fulfill the ‘business’ requirements of helping one to sell or buy a home. Terry ‘goes the extra mile’ and helps her clients make wise lifestyle decisions to add value to their future lives. Terry is the best. When I buy or sell again, she will certainly be my Realtor!”

