Tealla Stewart, Monograms Plus.

Tealla Stewart has hit a milestone in her career that many business owners don’t make it to. This year, she is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of Vestavia Hills’ most adorable boutiques, Monograms Plus.

Thirty years ago, Tealla realized there were very few monogramming shops in the over-the-mountain area, so in 1990 she opened Monograms Plus.

“I saw a business niche that needed filling,” Tealla said. So, she set out to do just that. “We are extremely proud to be beginning our 30th year in business.”

Monograms Plus is a gift and clothing boutique located in the heart of Vestavia Hills.

“My business is something that I feel that I built from the ground up,” she said. “It has not always been easy — definitely not! But helping customers find the perfect gift and hearing later that it was received just as wonderfully as they had hoped, makes it all worthwhile and fun!”

Personalization and monogramming are available for any occasion you can think of. \

Monograms Plus offers much more than monogrammed items, though.

Monograms Plus is your one-stop gift shop. It carries an extensive line of adorable clothing and gifts for babies and children.

Any item from their beautiful collection of jewelry would be loved by newlyweds or recent graduates.

For those who have friends or family headed off to college, they have an array of sorority gear.

Monograms Plus really has something for everyone.

If you are searching for the perfect item for a loved one, Monograms Plus is there to help you create a unique gift with items such as personalized jewelry and customized stationery provided by excellent vendors.

Special gifts of this sort are Tealla’s favorite. She enjoys hearing about how the unique gifts her store creates are received.

According to her, the most rewarding gifts are the “unique, sweet, personalized baby gifts that I know parents will cherish, use and keep as heirlooms,” she said.

“One major element of success is having customers tell you over and over again that the gift they gave from your store was the most special, the hit of the occasion, that it received the most compliments and that everyone was asking about it!”

Tealla and her team do all of their monogramming, embroidery and engraving in-house. That includes their laser engraved items and polymer monogramming.

“Attention to detail in all areas of our business is something we pride ourselves on,” she said. Everything from product selection to customer service is held to the highest standards.

Tealla has created a business with the highest quality of customer service, personalization service and products available anywhere around. The best advice she’s received through the years is to stay fully involved and hands-on but hire great staff to help her. She has done just that.

Monograms Plus had become a staple in Vestavia, and Tealla gives back to the community in numerous ways. They are generous and always willing to donate door prizes and raffle prizes to organizations raising money in the surrounding community

