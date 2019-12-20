× 1 of 2 Expand Shelle Henderson, Keller Williams Realty. × 2 of 2 Expand Shelle Henderson, Keller Williams Realty. Prev Next

If you’re wondering how Shelle Henderson’s relationships with her real estate clients have turned out, just check out her day-to-day life. She’s friends with a lot of the people she’s helped find houses. A lot of them even became her neighbors.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a client who I haven’t continued a relationship with,” Henderson said.

That’s probably because she puts a lot of stock in making sure the process goes exactly as it should.

“If they’re not happy, I’m not happy either,” she said. “Everything that weighs on them weighs on me.”

Buying or selling a house is a “difficult process,” and if you have the wrong Realtor, it “can be awful,” Henderson said. “The Realtor has to have a lot of knowledge in every aspect of the business.”

In Henderson’s case, she had a lot of knowledge about homes before she ever came to the real estate business. She started her career in accounting, then became CFO of two construction companies.

And she and her husband have built and remodeled houses along the way, too. “I’ve done a lot of work myself and have been in it for so long that getting my real estate license was not a hard decision,” she said. “It was an easy fit.”

Sponsored Content.