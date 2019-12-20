× 1 of 2 Expand Nancy Callahan and Joy Ledvina, Sassy Peacock and Earth Creations. × 2 of 2 Expand Sassy Peacock and Earth Creations. Prev Next

Nancy Callahan has always loved all things fashion. And for years, she’s known she wanted to have a retail store with “Peacock” in the name, in honor of her beloved grandmother.

Her dream finally became reality in 2019 when she and her sister, Joy Ledvina, opened Sassy Peacock on Columbiana Road. The store is a unique local emporium featuring local artists and makers as well as offering the best in consignment.

They also offer clothing made by Earth Creations, a company Ledvina started 23 years ago after staining a shirt mountain biking. That accidental creation led her to pursue staining locally sewn shirts with a proprietary process of natural clay dyes or low impact dyes.

“No one else is doing what we are doing in Alabama,” Ledvina said.

Together, they make Sassy Peacock the well-loved store it is. Ledvina loves educating people about her sustainable products and how they are good for you and the environment. Callahan enjoys all the art and local makers’ products that they sell at Sassy Peacock, which the sisters say is a one-of-a-kind store in the area. So far, customers have been “enthusiastic” about what the store has to offer, Ledvina said.

“We both really take pride in excellent customer service,” she said. “We are passionate about everyone having a wonderful shopping experience at Sassy Peacock. We love meeting people and learning about their life stories.”

