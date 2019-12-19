× 1 of 2 Expand Meredith Dubberly, Drama Kids International. × 2 of 2 Expand Drama Kids International. Prev Next

Drama Kids International was established in 1985 by Australian actress Helen O’ Grady. Drama Kids provides a drama program using various fun and fast-paced drama activities to build children’s speaking, acting and social skills.

Not only is their unique kids’ theatre classes internationally known for its creative drama curriculum and teaching methods, but it is also fun and highly developmental for all children and teens.

Meredith Dubberly, director of Drama Kids in Birmingham, developed a dramatic flair at an early age. The Montgomery native was not only an active participant in the Performing Arts Department of Saint James School and local productions at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, but was also awarded a full scholarship to Birmingham-Southern College where she earned a degree in musical theatre.

By applying the communication skills and creativity that she refined through a background in theatre, Meredith found success in customer service and marketing. When the opportunity to join Drama Kids International arose, she jumped at the chance to bring the program to the Birmingham area.

Now, Dubberly is able to use those same skills to help coach young students bringing them out of their shell and into the limelight.

In today’s society, our children are faced with the constant pressure to conform.

To Dubberly, Drama Kids provides an outlet for self-expression and encourages kids to celebrate their differences in a positive, supportive environment. Feeling truly blessed to have the opportunity to share her passion for the theatre arts, Dubberly is making a difference in the lives of children with a goal to empower each student to reach his or her full potential.

Partnering with schools and the community, Drama Kids in Birmingham focuses on developing life skills of students ages 4-17, through a highly stimulating and creative theatre arts program.

Through the Drama Kids International curriculum, Dubberly and her team provide children with an imaginative learning experience. Students participate in fun class performances that enhance their experience. They enjoy new, creative lessons in each weekly class — no two classes are the same.

The activities of each class include acting, improvisations, theater games, character analysis and much more.

Drama Kids’ extensive and comprehensive curriculum was designed by educators and is the result of more than 35 years of experience and continuous development. While kids are learning and developing new creative thinking styles and skills, they are also developing other important life skills.

Confidence, self-esteem, creative thinking and public speaking skills are just a few of the many benefits of their curriculum.

The team at Drama Kids Doesn’t spend hours auditioning, memorizing lines or rehearsing plays like that of a traditional “Drama Club.”

Instead, they lead creative, cooperative activities that help children develop the confidence to think big, speak up and play an active role. Through their weekly participation, Drama Kids promises to give students the life skills necessary to realize their full potential. Just one hour a week can make a dramatic difference!

