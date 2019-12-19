× 1 of 2 Expand Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes. × 2 of 2 Expand Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes. Prev Next

Manda Luccasen is an award-winning real estate sales professional.

With a thorough knowledge of budgeting, business development, relationship building and contract negotiation skills, she is able to provide her clients with the best real estate guidance in the area.

Manda is consistently a top producing agent with RE/MAX Southern Homes. She has a proven track record of achieving sales goals and exceeding production expectations.

She is able to accomplish this through her drive, strategic initiatives, marketing campaigns and targeted client approaches.

“I got started working in real estate with my father. He was a long-time home builder and appraiser in the Birmingham area,” said Manda who has been working in the real estate industry since 2002.

The knowledge she gained in her past experience working with her father to determine the value of various properties in Birmingham area communities has helped her to provide the best advice to both buyers and sellers.

When she is helping a family find their next home, she can spot issues in the exterior or interior of a potential home that her clients may not have noticed. She is then able to steer clients away from houses that may cause them problems in the future.

Manda’s favorite part of her job is working with buyers to find their dream home. “I love real estate,” she said, “and I love assisting families with their unique needs in the market.”

It is her goal to help her buyers find a home that not only meets their budget and lifestyle, but also a home that they will still be happy with years after they’ve closed on the house.

Even if a family is completely happy with their home, life can sometimes change your plans. Whether a client is relocating because of a job, their family has outgrown the home or they are empty nesters looking to downsize, Manda loves being able to reconnect with past clients.

“[She] makes buying and selling a house easy!” one happy client said. “[We] are so grateful for everything [she] has done for us! She has been a blessing to us!”

Manda was there for them when they were searching for a home, and she is willing and more than able to help them prepare their home to go on the market as they enter the next stage in their lives.

“I set myself apart from the typical agent in real estate through my marketing techniques and having a full-time licensed assistant on my team,” she said.

Her marketing skills have helped her to rank among the top agents in Vestavia every year since 2011. Always striving to be an even better agent for her clients, Manda became one of the top 20 agents in the entire state of Alabama.

Manda gives back to the communities that she works in by participating in various charity organizations. She also donates to the Vestavia Hills school system through sponsorships throughout the year.

Sponsored Content.