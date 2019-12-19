× 1 of 2 Expand Judy Butler, Bayshore Retreat. × 2 of 2 Expand Bayshore Retreat. Prev Next

Judy Butler is a woman with heart, drive and a mission to change lives. In 2010, with the inspiration of her son Jeff, Judy started Bayshore Retreat, a small drug and alcohol treatment center on a tranquil waterfront property in Destin, Florida.

Jeff struggled with addiction and had been to ‘Big Box’ rehab centers in his early 20s without much success. After years of trying, he finally found answers for himself while working in a small facility for four years. It was then he asked his mom, “Can we do this and do it right?” That was the birth of Bayshore Retreat.

With their first hand knowledge and hands-on experience, Judy opened a top notch rehab center different from all the others. It maintains a non-judgmental, holistic atmosphere to help others with dignity and respect. It is designed to be a welcoming retreat center rather than a medical facility.

Clients are allowed to bring their cellphones and laptops, and they are provided approximately 30 hours a week of individual, group and life skills counseling. It only houses six clients at a time in a peaceful, family environment with gourmet food, deep tissue massages, dry sauna therapy, dietary counseling and yoga.

“We strived to put everything into Bayshore Retreat that would help our clients discover themselves, regain their health and address their addiction individually,” Judy said. “We know what works and what doesn’t.”

Judy lives in Birmingham, but her hands — and her heart — are a key to Bayshore’s success. “I answer the phone calls and am usually the first person to talk to the potential client. I love when they understand that we are not judgmental and that addiction should not have the stigma it does. It can happen to anyone and any family.”

Dealing with the insurance companies and the limited space are two of the main obstacles. “Substance abuse and mental health are very low on the priorities of insurance companies,” Judy said.

To those dealing with this now, Judy says, “We dealt with professional and financial problems resulting from drug and alcohol addiction. We had the same frustrations, concerns, anxiety, anger, regrets and remorse that you’re having.”

There are a lot of rehab options out there, but Judy recommends doing your research before committing your money. “Most rehabs in our price range don’t tell you that their program is comprised of 12 step meetings and very little counseling.”

Bayshore is different.

“Most importantly we’re teamed with an outstanding staff and professionals who work together to ensure Bayshore Retreat offers the best possible drug and alcohol treatment you’ll find. Our Destin recovery program is truly about healing the mind, body and spirit.”

Jeff died of a heart condition Aug. 14, 2017, but Bayshore lives on continuing to change lives. This is Judy’s first rehab center, but with its success, she may open others in the future using the model Jeff helped create.

“Keeping his legacy alive is my mission,” Judy said.

Sponsored Content.