Judge Maria Fortune, Jefferson Co. Criminal Drug Court Division.

District Court Judge Maria Fortune is the current presiding judge over the criminal drug court division in Jefferson County, a court that is considered a specialty court designed to provide non-violent offenders an opportunity to make a lifestyle change offering services to assist in making lifestyle changes free from addiction.

“I offer non-violent offenders dealing with substance abuse issues in Jefferson County an opportunity to participate in a drug court program,” Judge Fortune said. “This not only provides offenders who complete the program an opportunity to get their felony or misdemeanor charge dismissed from their record, but also provides offenders an opportunity to address addiction as well as any underlying issues which may be the result to drug use. I have the ability to offer a person a second chance.”

Judge Fortune has practiced law for 14 years before taking the bench as a judge.

“I had my own private practice specializing in family, criminal and domestic relation law,” she said. “I also served as a public defender and city attorney representing the department of human resources in child abuse and neglect cases.”

Judge Fortune said the drug court program has given her the opportunity to build relationships, which, in turn, has built trust and accountability with the participants in her program.

“I have found when they can trust that I am truly here to help them reach sobriety, the participants are more likely to be compliant as they see someone actually cares about them and their future.”

In addition, Judge Fortune says her passion also lies in informing the citizens of Jefferson County about the drug court program, effects of the opioid epidemic in Jefferson County, and how parents can be vigilant to avoid any future drug addiction and usage with their children.

“I speak to different organizations, churches, and schools on the negative effects of drug usage and about the drug court program,” she said.

