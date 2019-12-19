× 1 of 2 Expand Jill Copeland-Henderson, The Retreat Day Spa. × 2 of 2 Expand The Retreat Day Spa. Prev Next

Jill Copeland-Henderson loves her work as a licensed massage therapist — and she likes to gather people around her who love their work, too.

She’s been doing massage therapy for 17 years, and for 15 of those she had a private practice. But she began to feel the limitations of what her own two hands could do. She wanted to find a way to work with people who had other talents. That’s when she was approached about taking over The Retreat Day Spa.

“It seemed the perfect opportunity to continue to do the work I love while providing space for others to do the work they love,” Copeland-Henderson said. “I will never insist that a practitioner do something they aren’t properly trained in or comfortable doing. I strive to honor each practitioner for their unique talents.”

The Retreat is an organic day spa offering customized massage therapy, Eminence organic facials, waxing, manicures, pedicures and spa packages and parties. It’s also the only day spa in Birmingham to retail Eminence Organic Skin Care, a Hungarian company that exceeds typical organic standards and has been rated the No. 1 product line by spa professionals for 11 years running.

Taking care of people, physically and emotionally, is Copeland-Henderson’s passion.

“We don’t want to capitalize on making you feel like you aren’t beautiful enough,” she said. “We think you are perfect, and we hope to help you know that about yourself.”

