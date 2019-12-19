× 1 of 2 Expand Jane Huston Crommelin, Ray & Poynor Properties. × 2 of 2 Expand Jane Huston Crommelin, Ray & Poynor Properties. Prev Next

Jane Huston Crommelin says it’s hard for her to sit still — she thrives on making things happen.

She’s been that way since she was a little girl. At age 10, she started her own business, Bowrettes by Jane Huston, to make and sell ribbon barrettes to local specialty shops.

“I’ve always loved selling, especially if I believed in a product,” Crommelin said.

For the past 19 years, the product she’s believed in the most is a good home, one where your family can find its comfort zone. That’s what she’s done over and over in her work as a Realtor with Ray & Poynor Properties — she’s sold people their happy place.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “Every day is different.”

The reasons people want to buy and sell homes is different, too.

“The decision could be about downsizing, upsizing, proximity or finances,” Crommelin said. “I like the challenge of taking each one and working with it to make it the best option for that scenario.”

Her favorite part of her career is working with people.

“In the end, I just want to build relationships,” she said. “I want to help clients be happy by helping them attain their goals for their family.”

Her work in real estate started in the first place because of family goals. She and her husband had four children in five years, and she knew she was going to need a job with some flexibility.

What she found was a line of work that not only offered her the schedule she needed, but it also offered her a rewarding career.

“It’s challenging, and I love that,” she said. “I strive to be like a concierge, making every person’s transaction as great as it can be. I want to move people to the best place for them to do life. My goal is for them to be satisfied and delighted with their results.”

Now 19 years into her career, Crommelin said she’s got a handle on the business. And as a new empty nester she has got plenty of time to work on her clients’ property search.

“I work 24/7 now,” she joked. “With three children in college and two dogs, I like to stay busy. I thrive on craziness.”

Crommelin puts a lot of effort into knowing her market well. She loves staying one step ahead. But her favorite moments are when someone’s home-buying journey takes an unexpected — but great — turn.

She remembers one family in particular that had been looking for a house on a particular street and were confident that’s what they wanted. But Crommelin found a house somewhere else she thought they might love — and she took a chance and called just to see what they would think.

“They had been kicking the tires in this other neighborhood for five years, but it turns out this other home was their dream home,” she said. “I’m glad I made that phone call.”

