Ellen Hamilton, Birmingham Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine.

Established in 2005, Birmingham Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine strives to improve their clients’ health through personalized care in Cahaba Heights and surrounding areas.

With the vision of developing lifelong patient relationships, physical therapist Ellen Hamilton said this vision extends throughout the facility.

“We are a neighborhood clinic,” Hamilton said. “There is a happy, vibrant vibe when you walk in the door. Patients are chatting with each other, and staff is cheerful and always happy to see our patients. We see patients on a one-on-one basis, and the patients usually stay with the same therapist throughout the course of their care. Our patients are like family to us.”

Birmingham Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine provides physical therapy for diagnoses such as neck and back pain, post-surgical knee, ankle, shoulder and back patients, issues with balance, weakness, overuse injuries, tennis elbow and rotator cuff problems.

Hamilton has been in the physical therapy field for 40 years and shares that Birmingham Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine continues to educate the community through clinics and other valuable services.

“Our relationships with our patients make us stand out in this industry,” Hamilton said. “ We want patients to live a pain-free life and be healthy. We believe that physical therapy is a safe and effective method to take care of dysfunctions and help patients live life to the fullest.”

