Dr. Sarah T. Potter, Vestavia Smiles.

In 2018, Dr. Sarah Potter took ownership of an existing dental practice and opened Vestavia Smiles.

“I immediately fell in love with the team. Some of our patients have been coming here for decades,” Dr. Potter said. “Our staff is truly special. They go the extra mile.”

Dr. Potter graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2005, but after years in marketing she wanted to pursue a career with a more humanitarian connection to the community. So, in 2010 she began her journey to graduate from UAB School of Dentistry.

Regular check-ups are their main priority.

“Catching problems when they are small allows us to provide treatments that are simple, predictable and affordable,” she said. “That is always the goal!”

Dr. Potter also focuses on dental implants, Invisalign, and highly natural looking veneers, crowns and bridges.

“Replacing old, ugly dental work with advanced, more natural-looking materials is something I get excited about,” she said. “Patients always enjoy a better-looking smile.”

In 2020, new services including Botox and dermal fillers will be added.

“Dentistry focuses on the teeth as well as the structures of the head and neck. Since we smile with our whole face, it’s a great addition to our already aesthetically centered services,” she said.

“I find having the ability to tailor my practice to my own personality and talents is liberating,” she said, adding, “I’m a dental nerd! When I’m not working or with my family, I’m reading dental journals, listening to dental podcasts, attending study clubs and researching new materials and technology.”

