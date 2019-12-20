× 1 of 2 Expand TIFFANY ROACH Angela Stevens, RealtySouth. × 2 of 2 Expand Angela Stevens, RealtySouth. Prev Next

Angela Stevens said that about five years ago, one of her dear friends taught her the ins and outs of residential real estate.

And she was sold.

“I am so grateful to be in a career that I love,” said Angela, a Realtor with RealtySouth. “I have always been interested in real estate and housing market trends, so when the opportunity presented itself, I was very excited and hit the ground running.”

The relationships are her favorite part of the work she gets to do every day. “I love helping home sellers and home buyers achieve their real estate goals in a stress-free and organized environment,” she said.

Going into her fifth year of real estate, Angela offers a wide variety of services to assist families with their needs. She offers listing consultation and markets properties to give maximum exposure for home sellers. She also offers complimentary staging consultation for all sellers.

On the buying side, she consults with home buyers to devise a plan to find the home that’s perfect for them and their family.

“It’s great to get to know clients and implement strategies,” she said. “Real estate is the biggest investment a person can make. I am grateful to be a part of the important process. I love meeting new families, helping clients achieve a huge goal and creating relationships that last a lifetime.”

There is so much that goes into a real estate transaction, Angela said, so she feels it is her responsibility to make sure families’ goals are achieved and the transaction goes smoothly, regardless of the situation at hand.

“We have an awesome marketing team that works incredibly hard behind the scenes to help with marketing properties and producing material that further educates the home buyer or seller,” she said. “I’m determined to meet the needs of my clients and to provide excellent customer service.”

She’s heavily invested in her friends and neighbors — and her future friends and neighbors. Her community is dear to her heart across every aspect of her life. Angela, her husband and twin boys are active members in the Vestavia community where they reside and where Angela grew up before attending college at the University of Alabama.

Angela is also a member of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation and is an active member with Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Being an active part of her hometown also shows in her work — it motivates Angela to be the best community real estate resource that she can be. In 2018, Angela was awarded The Rising Star in Real Estate and Top Producer Award.

“My hope is to always be a real estate resource for the community,” she said. “I want to equip the community with the knowledge that families need to achieve results and their real estate dreams. Everyone has different goals, and I want to provide the knowledge the community needs to attain those goals.”

