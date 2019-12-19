× 1 of 2 Expand Angela Cagle, Bedzzz Express. × 2 of 2 Expand Angela Cagle, Bedzzz Express. Prev Next

When Angela Cagle joined the Bedzzz Express team in mid-2019, she was enthusiastic about the opportunity to help people find exactly what they need.

“I am always looking to expand my knowledge and experience,” she said. “This opportunity came to me at an opportune time, so I took a leap of faith. I’m so glad I did.”

Bedzzz Express is a family-owned and locally-operated company that provides the public with a basic need: a comfortable place to catch a few Zs. They offer several high-quality brands such as Tempurpedic, Sterns & Foster, Sealy, Beautyrest Black and Capital Bedding.

Sleep is an extremely important part of health and wellness. People who can get an adequate amount of sleep benefit in many ways. They have a lower risk of heart disease, a stronger immune system and, probably most impactfully, they handle stress better than those who do not get adequate sleep.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep a night.

That is hard to do with poorly optimized bedding.

Angela’s ability to connect with people quickly led her to become one of the most valuable members of the Hoover location’s staff. She is able to identify the needs of each customer and help them find a product that will help them get the recommended amount of sleep each night.

“I listen to [people],” she said, “care about them and their needs. By listening, I can provide customers with their needs instead of my needs for them.

“I believe I receive blessings daily,” Angela said, “so I have the ability to give those blessings back to my fellow person. Therefore I am always seeking out ways I can provide someone with a small blessing.”

Not only does Angela listen to the customers to find the best mattress or bedding to suit their unique needs, but she also gathers information from her peers on ways to better serve customers.

“I seek out advice from successful people and implement plans based on their advice. I want to see a reflection of my work in my customers. My success is in their repetitive business and the referrals they give to me. Relationships are a great foundation for success in every industry,” she said.

While Bedzzz Express offers mattresses, frames, pillows, sheets, and every bedding need you can think of, Angela considers the number one product to be great customer service.

“I am passionate about this business because I believe in our product,” she said, “and I love helping people find what makes them feel their best. What I love most is building relationships with people.”

