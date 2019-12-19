× 1 of 2 Expand Ron Burkett Amy Lawson, RealtySouth. × 2 of 2 Expand Amy Lawson, RealtySouth. Prev Next

Upon completing the requisite 60 hours of real estate training and passing the licensing exam, many new agents expect they will ready to sell real estate. It’s a reasonable expectation, but the bridge between “qualified” and “successful” can take a long time to cross.

Many new agents bring some experience from previous careers that can help them out in real estate. Amy Owen Lawson, licensed with RealtySouth since 2003, previously worked as an attorney in Birmingham. This knowledge and exposure to real estate transactions gained through her father’s real estate business gave Lawson the experience needed to gain strides in real estate.

“I was practicing law, and after I had my third child I decided to take a few years off,” Lawson said. “We had a lot on Smith Lake that we built on and people were asking me my opinion regarding homes and lots on the lake. After sending my friends to other agents, I decided to just get my license and represent them personally.”

Lawson understands the full process, which allows her to advocate for her clients and help them to achieve their ultimate goal. This involves some understanding of contractual law, which is an essential component of any real estate transaction.

“I am available, and I spend as much time as necessary to accomplish my client needs,” Lawson said. “My business and law education comes in handy in certain situations, and no two clients or transactions are ever the same. More times than not, there is an issue to be resolve.”

In order to succeed, agents must understand the progression of the real estate transaction process and know their level of responsibility at every phase.

“I enjoy actually looking at my clients’ big picture,” Lawson said. “It often helps to have a third party who can bring knowledge to the table without emotion. I often find I become an emotional mediator between partners in the process and when the transaction is complete.”

“Obviously I list and sell homes and help buyers find their next home,” Lawson said. “However, I also sometimes talk a client out of buying a home or selling one. Sometimes a move is not feasible or the best decision. Perhaps you could update the one you have or selling is not a good financial decision.”

In addition to assisting her community with real estate needs, Lawson believes in investing in her community.

“It is so important to help your community,” Lawson said. “Believe it or not, being a Realtor comes with name recognition even if it is off of directionals. I am currently the President of the Vestavia Park and Recreation Foundation, which is in an active and aggressive campaign to raise money for The Miracle League Field at Wald Park in Vestavia, which serves surrounding areas including Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia. In this role, when I ask for a donation I often hear, ‘I know your name from somewhere,’ so that helps.”

Along with supporting the Miracle League Campaign, Lawson is also the University of Alabama recruitment advisor for Alpha Gamma Delta, president of the Woodridge Homeowners Association and a volunteer for Shades Mountain Hand in Hand.

If you would like to support The Miracle League Campaign, please visit vhprf.org/capital-campaign.

