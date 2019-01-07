Women in Business: Tu Le - Vestavia Nails

Tu Le said she didn’t mean to get in the nail business, but she feels like she has a guardian angel watching over her, because once she got into it, she found out she was passionate about it.

“I started learning how to do nails when I was a student at Concordia College in Selma,” Le said.

Then her husband had a dream to open a salon, and she wanted to see his dream realized. It wasn’t long before his dream became her own.

“We moved to Birmingham from Selma, knowing nothing about the town,” she said. “We bought Vestavia Nails after one week.”

That’s where she feels like the guardian angel came in. She fell “head over heels in love” with Vestavia Hills, bought a house there and opened a second nail salon.

“I enjoy serving Vestavia,” Le said. She’s been here 13 years, so she’s seen children grow up, get married and have other life changes.

“My clients are my family and best friends,” she said. “They watch out for me and encourage and support me in whatever I do.”

Her nail salons offer a family feel, too, she said. And they want to offer Vestavia residents a one-stop shop for a spa day — a place to spend the whole day being pampered for a reasonable price. Among their services are pedicures and manicures, acrylics, dipping powder, waxing, facials and massage.

“My staff is very friendly and super customer-service oriented,” Le said. “We work well together as a team.”

► WHERE: 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 121

► CALL: 979-3303

► WEBSITE: vestavianails.com

