Women in Business: Patricia Burris - Meld Financial

Patricia Burris, CFP, has been in the financial services business since 1981 and is very knowledgeable in aspects of qualified retirement and non-qualified deferred compensation plans.

Burris joined Meld Financial, Inc. in 1997. She is responsible for the management of institutional client relationships and oversees Meld University’s School of Social Security & Medicare.

Burris’ knowledge in retirement planning made her acutely aware of the benefits of optimizing Social Security benefits and the importance of managing health care expenses in retirement.

She is passionate about educating baby boomers, as well as attorneys and CPAs who advise pre-retirees. Her goal is to help her clients make more informed decisions about when and how to apply for their Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Burris is a seasoned speaker on Social Security and Medicare. She even has published articles in Investopedia, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq and Financial Planning Magazine.

For more than 20 years, Burris has played a huge role in the success of Meld Financial.

Meld Financial is an independent wealth management firm. The firm specializes in financial planning, investment management and employee and executive benefits for individuals and families, trusts, foundations and institutions.

Meld Financial provides independent and objective services melded with customer-driven financial goals.

The recommendations the firm offers and the decisions it makes originate from the guiding principle of its president, Mark McGarvey, CFP: “We will always recommend the same course of action we would choose for ourselves, given the same circumstances.”

► WHERE: 3008 Pump House Road

► CALL: 967-4200

► WEBSITE: meldfinancial.com

