Women in Business: Megan DeShazo - Liberty Pediatrics

As a pediatrician, Megan DeShazo takes pride in caring for a child from their infancy until adulthood.

“I have always enjoyed working with children and found myself drawn to caring for their medical needs,” DeShazo said. “I love that I get to watch a child grow into adolescence and become an independent adult.”

DeShazo founded Liberty Pediatrics in 2018 after completing her pediatric residency at the University of Mississippi. She has a special interest in treating NICU graduates and multiples, personally experiencing the latter in her own family. DeShazo and her husband parent quadruplets at home, and she says that the special situation translates well into her work.

“I feel like becoming a mother has helped me better relate to parents. We were blessed with quadruplets, and I now have a unique perspective when it comes to caring for multiples,” she said.

While DeShazo is proud to be a mother of quadruplets, she is also delighted to be someone who her patients can look up to in the Liberty Park community. “Being a woman in business means being a role model to children who one day want to work outside the home,” she said.

As a Birmingham native, DeShazo and her family are excited to return to the area and hope to continue to make meaningful relationships with patients and their families. “We are so happy to be a part of such a great community. I hope to be a trusted resource to families as they raise their children,” DeShazo said.

► WHERE: 3735 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 105, Vestavia Hills

► CALL: 900-PEDS

► WEBSITE: libertypeds.com

Sponsored content