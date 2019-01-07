Women in Business: Manda Luccasen - RE/MAX Southern Homes

Manda Luccasen of RE/MAX Southern Homes is a native of Vestavia Hills and an award-winning Realtor with more than 17 years of experience. She has closed more than $139 million in volume and prides herself on being honest and informative for her clients.

Luccasen will not sell a house just to sell a house, she said. Her goal is to make sure that home is the right fit, making sure to discuss everything from pros and cons to future resale value.

“My customers are looking to make one of the biggest decisions of their lives,” she said. “Whether it is through the excitement of purchasing a home or the mixed emotions of selling, I give 100 percent of my attention to helping my clients.”

One of the things she most enjoys is providing helpful tips toward updating and preparing a home for resale.

“Making a first impression to new buyers is one of the most important aspects of listing a home,” she said.

She takes the time to understand the type of house and neighborhood a buyer is looking for and enjoys giving insights of Vestavia neighborhoods.

Luccasen is consistently a top producing agent in the Vestavia Hills real estate market with a proven track record.

She was also voted “Best Real Estate Agent” by Vestavia Magazine in 2018.

She has ranked among the Top 10 RE/MAX Agents in Alabama the past three years and has been consistently awarded RE/MAX Platinum Club, Hall of Fame Club, Club of Excellence and 100 Percent Club honors.

She strives to uphold a superior level of integrity, honor and excellence for her clients. She attributes her success to her true love of real estate.

► WHERE: 903 Montgomery Highway

► CALL: 283-0380

► WEBSITE: mandasold.com

Sponsored content