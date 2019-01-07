Women in Business: Kristie Lyons - Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes

Kristie Lyons said her mother is the reason why she does what she does — and why she finds so much purpose in it.

“When I was younger, my mother had unwanted facial hair, and I remember watching her battle with it,” she said.

Nobody ever helped her mother solve that issue, and as Lyons grew up, she knew she wanted to help. So she started Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes. Though she never got to help her mother, who passed away at age 46, Lyons wanted to help others who struggled with the same issue.

“In this crazy world we’re in, with everything in the media telling them they have to be perfect, women often don’t feel comfortable in their own skin,” she said.

Getting rid of unwanted hair is how Lyons says she’s able to help women feel better about themselves.

“It’s very satisfying work. It can be life changing to get a permanent solution to unwanted hair,” she said. “I have dealt with unwanted hair and am very passionate about helping others get rid of unwanted hair and making people feel comfortable again in their own skin.”

Sometimes that means getting rid of chin hairs. Other times that may mean helping someone who faces a medical condition like polycystic ovarian syndrome or hirsutism that causes them to have more hair growth than normal.

“I want people to know there is help out there that is actually permanent,” Lyons said. “Electrolysis is the only FDA-approved way to get permanent results. Others are approved as reduction techniques, but not permanent solutions.”

How does it work?

“We destroy the hair follicle itself,” Lyons said. “We actually go down into the hair follicle with a little probe and apply a current down into the hair follicle. It’s an old-school technique, but the machines have come a long, long way.”

It can be done on any hair color or skin type, she said. Electrolysis has proven its efficacy and safety over the years for both men and women.

Once the process is started, Lyons’ clients see progress immediately, she said. “And if any of the hairs do regrow, they are lighter and less coarse.”

In addition to electrolysis, Lyons offers Xtreme Lashes Eyelash Extensions, which are developed to mimic your natural eyelashes.

“Each Xtreme Lashes Eyelash Extension is individually applied to a single eyelash, resulting in a gorgeous, natural appearance,” she said.

They’re applied only by a trained and certified Xtreme Lashes Lash Stylist with a proprietary adhesive. It’s another service at Lyons Electrolysis that can help you get results that make you feel even better about yourself, she said.

“Give it a try,” she said of her full range of services. “A lot of people don’t realize what it can do for you.”

► WHERE: 2028 Kentucky Ave.,Suite 101 and 103

► CALL: 515-6528

► WEBSITE: lyonselectrolysis.com

Sponsored content