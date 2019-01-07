Women in Business: Jana Hanna - RealtySouth

Becoming a real estate agent was an easy decision for Jana Hanna. After receiving her undergraduate degree in corporate ﬁnance from the University of Alabama, she began her career by working as a mortgage banker, and then went on to work in sales for Pﬁzer Pharmaceutical.

So, it was a natural fit when she decided to blend her banking, ﬁnance and sales experience into a real estate career.

Hanna has been an agent with RealtySouth in Vestavia Hills for more than eight years, and she believes that working within the community is vitally important.

“It’s important to me to be in the Vestavia ofﬁce,” she said. “I live in the community, my children are in school here, our church is here and we are members of the country club. My husband was born and raised in Vestavia and he graduated from Vestavia High School. I’ve now lived in the Vestavia community longer than I lived in my original hometown.”

Being a real estate agent doesn’t come without its challenges, however. Hanna noted one problem she has faced in recent months is the low inventory of homes for sale in the Vestavia market.

“I have qualiﬁed buyers, but I just need homes for them to buy,” she said. “But overall, the real estate market in Vestavia has been fabulous.”

Most homes have low days on the market compared to other parts of the city. The prestigious Vestavia schools certainly benefit the market here, and Hanna believes the acquisition of Berry Middle School will bolster the market even more.

Her specialty and more than 90 percent of her business coming from the Vestavia area. She is consistently a top producer with RealtySouth and is in the top 1 percent of sales in all agents in Vestavia.

Having a personal touch with her clients is important to her success.

“I like to handle it all myself,” she articulated. “I like to make the calls and I want each customer to feel important by knowing that they can reach out to me at any time.”

► CALL: 835-6188

► WEBSITE: janahanna.com

