Women in Business: Shelle Henderson - Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Shelle Henderson is an experienced business owner who has proven she can excel in multiple sectors of the construction industry.

The Keller Williams Realty Vestavia Realtor previously worked for 18 years alongside her husband in construction as chief financial officer before she decided to try her growing passion for real estate.

“I care about my clients in a way that transfers to listening about their needs, whether purchasing or selling,” Henderson said. “I love to see how happy my clients are when they leave the closing table. If they are not happy, I am not happy.”

Henderson works tirelessly to provide her clients with the best services, using her extensive knowledge to ensure they have all the information necessary to make a decision.

“I have had clients want to pay too much for a house that was not worth the price,” she said. “They would eventually have lost a lot of money if they had sold in the next few years. It is my responsibility to inform them. What they do with that information is up to them after that.”

This knowledge also extends to taking care of her own business. Being a woman in business, Henderson says, can be difficult, but she is thankful that a strong community of women Realtors surrounds her.

“There are many women in the real estate industry, so I have the privilege of working alongside many wonderful women,” she said. “There are a lot of good, strong, professional women in this business.”

► WHERE: 3595 Grandview Parkway, Suite 250

► CALL: 901-8785

► WEBSITE: shelle-henderson.com

