Women in Business: Erin Holtz - Pure Fitness

Pure Fitness owner Erin Holtz knows what it takes to overcome the obstacles that come along with owning a business. After her business was destroyed by a fire in April of 2016, Holtz said she had to start her business over completely.

“I went through a complete loss right before my grand opening and had to start all over again,” she said.

God had a bigger plan for her and her business, but she didn't quite know what it included at the time. She has been shown so much support from her clients and the community that it has made the restart worth everything.

Holtz couldn’t be happier with her decision to reopen her business after the fire, she says. “Helping clients meet their fitness and nutritional goals is why I love what I do,” Holtz said.

Pure Fitness employs Certified Personal Trainers to cater to each clients’ individualized goals both with nutrition and fitness. They offer individualized training through one-on-one personal training sessions and virtual training sessions, as well as small group fitness classes.

Pure Fitness is different than any other gym in the fact that they cater to busy working clients, stay-at-home moms, pre- and post-pregnancy, pre- and post-surgery, athletes and special needs.

“We schedule each session around the client’s schedule, and since we do not sell memberships, clients can purchase a package and come in when it’s convenient for their schedule,” Holtz said.

“This is a place to come and sweat out your stress, frustrations and bad days and leave feeling rejuvenated and ready to tackle what lies ahead,” Holtz said. “When clients leave with a smile on their face saying how much better they feel, I know we’re providing the services and setting they need to be their best.”

► WHERE: 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 115

► CALL: 420-1054

► WEBSITE: purefitnessllc.com

