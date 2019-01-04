Women in Business: Christian Park Barber - Park Moving & Storage

Park Moving & Storage has served the Birmingham community for more than 50 years, easing the stress that packing and moving can sometimes cause. Current owners Christian Park Barber and her husband are the third generation of operators, taking over the family business that Christian’s grandfather started in 1960.

“I am passionate about this business because it’s been in my family for 58 years. I love helping clients as they transition to new homes and places across the country,” Barber said. “Moving can be very stressful, and I enjoy being able to provide quality service that takes some of their stress away.”

In addition to moving boxes and precious items from one place to another, Park Moving & Storage has a complete packing option to make transitions as easy as possible.

“Most people have very busy lives and don’t have the time to pack. We can send a pack crew in with boxes and wrapping material and get the job done efficiently for them,” Barber said.

Barber enjoys being a business owner with her husband and has found unlimited support from other leaders in the moving industry.

“I have always felt embraced and supported. I feel grateful for the support and encouragement that I receive daily, by both women and men,” she said.

Barber’s vision for the future includes expanding to more homes, offices and commercial spaces within the Birmingham area.

“I am hopeful that the housing market continues growing stronger and that we will continually gain new clients, as well as repeat customers,” she said.

► WHERE: 2525 Second St. W., Birmingham

► CALL: 206-9792

► WEBSITE: park-moving.com

