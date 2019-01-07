Women in Business: Ashley Rhea - Rhea Law LLC

Ashley Rhea wishes there were more hours in the day. Since founding Rhea Law LLC, she hasn’t slowed down.

Rhea Law provides legal services to individuals with disabilities. Why is she in this field? “As a person with a disability, I can personally relate to the issues my clients are experiencing,” Rhea said.

Fighting for these individuals is the reason she goes to work every day.

A Birmingham native, Rhea attended public K-12 schools and pursued higher education. She fought for her rights to learn and socialize in the least restrictive environments.

“I counsel individuals and families in the areas of disability discrimination and special education,” she said.

Rhea Law believes in equality.

“We advocate equal opportunity in employment. We protect the right to accessibility and equal treatment in public places, businesses and governmental programs,” Rhea said.

Rhea feels that it’s important to have women-owned law firms because it’s still a male-dominated field.

Giving back to the community is something Rhea makes time to do. She serves on the Lakeshore Foundation Junior Board and is a member of the Junior League of Birmingham and Rotaract Club of Birmingham.

Rhea Law’s philosophy: “Your case shouldn’t be a bigger disability than your disability.”

Her benchmark for success is when clients tell her she has made a difference.

Rhea graduated from Birmingham-Southern College and earned her law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, where she was honored with the Dean’s Award for Commitment to Public Service and Public Interest Law.

► WHERE: 104 23rd St. S., Suite 100, Birmingham

► CALL: 533-1260

► WEBSITE: rhealawllc.com

