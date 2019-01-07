Women in Business: Christine & Leanne - A Mother-Daughter Real Estate Team

After watching Christine Hill successfully develop her real estate business for over two decades, Leanne Townsend decided it was time to join her mentor and mother with Keller Williams Realty.

Leanne worked for several years in online marketing campaigns — a vital ingredient for success in today’s real estate market. Leanne manages all print and digital promotions, while Christine focuses on negotiation and getting deals to the closing table.

The expertise provided by the women continually brings them success, often where other agencies were unsuccessful.

Leanne said: “We focus primarily on listings, especially those that didn’t sell the first time on the market. Our favorite thing is to take a listing that has expired or canceled and hasn’t sold for whatever reason. Then we develop a new marketing plan and get it sold.”

Given that the women consistently meet their goal of doubling the previous year’s sales, the approach is certainly working for the pair and their clients. Further testimony for their success is evidenced in that a majority of their business comes through referrals from previous clients.

Christine summarized her 20-plus years of experience by advising: “The biggest investment you’re likely to make is your home. Hire a Realtor. The process can be very complicated without a professional by your side. That’s why we make sure our clients are taken care of like family through every step of the process.”

Leanne added: “My home has offered a sense of security to my children and me for the last 14 years. It’s amazing to help others find that same security for themselves and their family. There is so much joy in helping people sell or buy a home and to achieve that next step in their lives.”

