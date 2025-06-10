Wisniewski joins Massey, Stotser & Nichols law firm

× Expand Photo courtesy of Massey, Stotser and Nichols Daniel Wisniewski has joined the Massey, Stotser and Nichols law firm.

Daniel Wisniewski has joined the Massey, Stotser & Nichols law firm, which has offices in Vestavia Hills and Trussville.

Wisniewski joins the firm as a partner in the governmental representation and business law areas. He has more than a decade of in-house experience in municipal law, administrative matters and litigation in state and federal courts, and he primarily represents municipalities and individuals involved in civil litigation.

Before joining Massey, Stotser and Nichols, he most recently served in the Alabama attorney general’s office, where his duties included authoring published opinions on legal questions submitted by municipalities, regulatory boards, stage agencies, legislative committees and other public officials.

Massey, Stotser and Nichols’ office in Vestavia Hills is at 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 215. For more information about Wisniewski or Massey, Stotser and Nichols, call 205-838-9000 or visit msnattorneys.com.