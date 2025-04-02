Winn-Dixie in Cahaba Heights to close late April to mid-May

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Winn-Dixie store at 3925 Crosshaven Drive in the Cahaba Heights community of Vestavia HIlls, Alabama, is slated to close between late April and mid-May 2025.

The Winn-Dixie store in Cahaba Heights is expected to close permanently between late April and mid-May, the company that owns the grocery chain said.

It is one of four Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama closing, said Meredith Hurley, the senior director for communications and community for Southeastern Grocers, which reacquired 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores from Aldi last month.

Aldi will continue converting 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores to the Aldi brand between now and 2027.

Two of the other three Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama closing this spring are in Mobile, and the other is in Phenix City.

While this is not the beginning of a larger trend of closing stores, “the decision aligns with our ongoing efforts to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of our business,” the statement from Southeastern Grocers said.

“We recognize the impact this decision has on our associates, and we are fully committed to supporting them through this transition,” the statement said. “All affected associates who are eligible and wish to continue their careers with us will be given the opportunity to apply to transfer to open positions at neighboring stores. Those who do not elect to transfer to another Winn-Dixie location will receive severance as they transition from the company.

“We will work through this process with care, and we are grateful for the support and understanding of our valued associates, customers and communities,” the statement said.

A person identified as a manager at the Cahaba Heights Winn-Dixie at 3925 Crosshaven Drive declined to comment about the closing. That store was the 10th largest source of sales tax revenues for the city of Vestavia Hills in 2024, according to the city’s 2024 audit.