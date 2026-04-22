West Alabama Bank building branch in Cahaba Heights

West Alabama Bank has started building a new bank branch in Cahaba Heights at the corner of Autumn Lane and Sunview Drive behind Walgreens.

The new branch likely will be a relocation of the bank’s only Birmingham area branch, which is currently at 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 200, in Mountain Brook, commercial banking officer Will Wade said.

Bank officials hope the new branch will be completed and open either late this year or early 2027, Wade said. The Mountain Brook location has been open since about 2020, he said.

For more information about West Alabama Bank, visit wab.bank or call 205-536-8268.