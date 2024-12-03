WDI Enterprises celebrates 4 years in business

× Expand Photo courtesy of WDI Enterprises A construction job by WDI Enterprises, also known as "We'll Do It."

WDI Enterprises, also known as We’ll Do It, this month is celebrating four years in business serving the Over the Mountain area.

The company, based at 4960 Valleydale Road in Inverness, started as a personal concierge business but found its niche in construction and home renovations.

Currently with an active home builder’s license, WDI specializes in decks, screened-in porches, bathroom renovations, kitchen renovations and additions.

For more information, call 205-460-1537 or visit wdial.com.