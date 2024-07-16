Warren Averett promotes 35 employees at Birmingham area office

×
Warren Averrett, an accounting and advising firm based at 2500 Acton Road #200, recently promoted 35 employees at its Birmingham office.
Here’s a look at the promotions:
- Konnor Amis was promoted to senior manager of the forensic and valuation services group.
- Sarah Louviere was promoted to senior manager of the consulting division.
- Cory Stanaland was promoted to senior manager of the estate and trust division.
- Ben Studstill was promoted to senior manager of the health care division.
- Dow Umbach and Ethan Guynes were promoted to supervisors in the audit division.
- Allison Thomas, Hannah Kennedy, Jessica Ward, Livie Thomas and Tyler Russel were promoted to senior associates of the audit division.
- Laura Pearson was promoted to manager of the estate and trust division.
- Kimberly Huerta was promoted to supervisor of the health care division.
- Jeremy Peters was promoted to senior technology services administrator of the information technology division.
- Charleigh Steelman was promoted to communications manager for the marketing division.
- Heather Clark and Trista Cooper were promoted to communications supervisors in the marketing division
- Jen Wiley was promoted to marketing supervisor of the marketing division.
- Georgina Haladwala was promoted to payroll manager.
- Amanda Voce was promoted to professional development supervisor.
- Collins Mills was promoted to supervisor of the risk advisory and assurance services division.
- Christina Baur, Dillon Groves and Heidi Dukes were promoted to managers in the tax division.
- Chaney Benford, Chase Phillips, Jacob Paul, Landon Crowder, Mallie Miller and Rafael Millan-Lopez were promoted to senior associates in the tax division.
- Josh Sloan was promoted to supervisor of transaction advisory services.
- Chris Kent was promoted to consultant III of the Warren Averett technology group.
- Amy Jackson was promoted to senior associate/client services administrator of Warren Averett Workplace.
For more information about Warret Averett, go to warrenaverett.com or call 205-979-4100.