Vestavia resident starts ‘personal concierge’ business

× Expand Courtesy of Stacey Tucker Eddy The Shopping Consultants Stacey Tucker Eddy helps a customer redesign her closet. Tucker Eddy opened her new business, The Shopping Consultants, in Vestavia Hills in January 2019.

Stacey Tucker Eddy started selling items for other people while working another job, never knowing it would lead her to one day start her own business.

After selling so many items for friends and others, Eddy began taking a percentage off, turning it into a second job. She began focusing on selling higher-end items, such as Louis Vuitton bags, both regionally and nationally, then turned her passion for fashion into an opportunity to style other people, helping them find their best look.

With a retail management background, Eddy eventually started her own business, The Shopping Consultants, in Vestavia Hills in January. She now focuses on continuing to sell high-end items, styling tips, as well as organizing closets and running personal errands.

“My tagline is, ‘Your time is precious,’” Eddy said.

Eddy said she’s still working on identifying her target audience, but her services can be especially helpful for families with two working parents or single parents who may struggle to find time to get everyday tasks done.

Once, Eddy helped a single mother find a creative way to pay a bill by selling a bag she no longer needed.

Eddy, whose college degree is in history and English, said she’s looking to bring on new clients, even offering 15 percent off new services for new clients.

Eddy focuses on selling higher-end items like Louis Vuitton bags and jewelry, instead of single articles of clothing, and occasionally does furniture. She said she does require a proof of purchase, either from the owner or through a third-party, to authenticate the items.

She’ll also help organize closets or take clients shopping to help them find the right style for them.

“I try to work with what they have,” Eddy said.

An organized closet can help people know what items they have and be better prepared to choose the right outfit, Eddy said.

“People just don’t think about that,” Eddy said.

Eddy said she’ll work within a budget and will help clients decide what to keep and what throw out when going through a closet, similar to the popular Netflix show, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”

As for errands, Eddy said she’s not seeking to compete with Shipt and won’t be doing any grocery shopping, and she also doesn’t do any pet services. While she’ll take a family shopping, she doesn’t do childcare because it requires different licensing.

However, Eddy said she’s turned her ability to shop for the perfect gift, prepare hospitality events and do other errands, such as picking up a prescription, into another arm of The Shopping Consultants.

While there are similar services in the area, Eddy said she’s hopeful she can grow her client base and be successful. There is contact information for those interested in using her service at theshoppingconsultants.com.

Eddy charges $25 per hour for one to four hours, and $20 per hour for more than five hours. While she does not offer refunds, she said she will work with clients to reschedule appointments. Clients can email, call or text to make an appointment, Eddy said.

Items picked up that cost more than $100 must be paid for in advance.

Eddy can be found on Facebook as “The Shopping Consultants” and Instagram as@theshoppingconsultants.