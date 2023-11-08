Vestavia-raised dentist brings practice back home

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Dental. Dr. Luna and staff.

Dr. Edgar Luna is bringing his nearly three decades of dentistry experience to his hometown of Vestavia Hills, to serve the community where he grew up.

After closing his dental practice in Hoover, Luna will now be seeing patients at Vestavia Dental, a Life Dental Group practice, alongside Dr. Monica Parham, who has been there for around six months.

Luna officially started at Vestavia Dental at the beginning of August, and so far he is happy with the transition from Hoover, where he practiced for 26 years.

“It just seemed like all the doors opened up here, and I needed to jump on this in kind of a leap of faith,” Luna said. “Any transition has some issues, but it’s been awesome so far.”

He said there were various reasons for making the move. He was exploring other opportunities when he came across this one.

“I just kind of laughed because I was actually a pediatric patient here in this office 50 years ago,” he said.

Returning to the practice that he attended as a child has been somewhat of a trip down memory lane for Luna.

“The first time I walked through the doors I was like, ‘Wow!’ and instantly had memories of myself as a child and my mom bringing me here,” he said.

Overall, Dr. Luna said he feels happy to be back in the community where he grew up and serving them in the best way that he can.

He specifically appreciates the Christian atmosphere that he and Dr. Parham both prioritize at their practice.

“One of the similarities, I’d say, is [at] the Hoover office I was really big on Christianity and played worship music and Dr. Parham is also the same way, so that’s been a nice transition to be able to continue to do that and have that warmth in the office,” Luna said.

Though he specializes in cosmetic dentistry, Luna wants his patients to know that he has the experience and motivation to provide any type of dentistry they may need. He wants to provide services at a higher level in an environment that’s both fun and relaxing.

“I’ve done everything there is to do in dentistry, but what I’m really here for is looking for that person that’s coming in a little down or hurting, and see if we can get them to open up and talk and have them leaving more uplifted when they walk out the door,” Luna said. “I want every patient to walk out the door feeling better than when they walked in.”