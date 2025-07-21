Vestavia Hills Walmart renovation to last several months

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1300 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, is undergoing an interior renovation on Monday, July 21, 2025.

The renovation underway at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Vestavia Hills likely will take several more months to complete, store manager Gordon Parker said.

The grocery store at 1300 Montgomery Highway is undergoing an extensive remodeling project and likely won’t be complete until October, Parker said. The project began in June.

The pharmacy is being tripled in size, and the rest of the job includes new plumbing and stalls in the bathrooms, new cash registers, new refrigerated cooling units, some new shelving, removal of the tile floor and polishing of the concrete floor, store officials said.

A temporary pharmacy has been built inside while workers complete the new one. Some merchandise also is being moved to new locations in the store as part of the remodeling.